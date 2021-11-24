Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai Announces Compensation For Those Affected By The Rains

Continuous rains in the past three days have filled the Yelahanka lake, which is overflowing. The flood waters inundated the houses in the surrounding areas, including the Kendriya Vihar Apartment complex, which the CM visited on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai Announces Compensation For Those Affected By The Rains
| PTI Photo

Trending

Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai Announces Compensation For Those Affected By The Rains
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T11:26:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 11:26 am

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that compensation will be paid soon for the following, Rs 10,000 for houses affected due to water entering their premises, Rs 1 lakh for those which have been damaged, and Rs 5 lakh for houses which have been completely destroyed by incessant rains in Yelahanka, a suburb of Bengaluru.

Speaking to mediapersons after his visit to a waterlogged apartment in Yelahanka, Bommai said, "I have ordered immediate release of Rs 10,000 to those who had to suffer due to water entering their homes. About 400 houses have been affected in the Yalahanka area. About 10 km of main roads and 20 km of interior roads have also been damaged. I have instructed the concerned officials to prepare an estimate of the losses to infrastructure. Funds would be released immediately to take up repair works." "This widespread unexpected rainfall due to depression in Bay of Bengal has led to a huge crop loss. I've asked for an immediate report on the compensation (of Rs 685 crore). Rs 130 crores have already been released for previous crop loss," he added.

The Chief Minister attributed the flooding to the hurdles created for 'rajakaluves' (storm water drains). Work for widening of 50 km of rajakaluves had been taken up, while it has been decided to widen 50 km more. The width of the rajakaluves needs to be widened from the present 8-10 feet to 30 feet. Necessary measures would be taken for smooth flow of flood waters in the rajakaluves, he said.

Related Stories

Khurram Parvez Not A Terrorist: UN Humans Rights Expert Slams J&K Activists' Arrest

Continuous rains in the past three days have filled the Yelahanka lake, which is overflowing. The flood waters inundated the houses in the surrounding areas, including the Kendriya Vihar Apartment complex, which the CM visited on Tuesday.

Water has submerged the basement of the apartment upto 4-5 feet. Local MLA Vishwanath has provided food, water and other essential items to the stranded residents of the building, Bommai said. A total of 603 people reside in the apartment complex.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The Yelahanka lake is connected to 11 upstream lakes. The heavy rains has led to overflow of water from all the lakes to the Yelahanka lake, which has two narrow rajakaluves which are choked at many places or have been encroached, the Chief Minister said. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Bangalore Heavy Rain Weather: High Tide Flooding Weather: Rains Compensation Depression Bay of Bengal
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N. Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Champions India Upbeat At Home

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Champions India Upbeat At Home

Koushik Paul / FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup defending champions India start vs France on November 24 at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium. Get live streaming details here.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

Advertisement