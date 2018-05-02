Kamal Nath’s Son Makes A Silent Entry Ahead Of The Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

It’s another son rise in Madhya Pradesh where the Assembly elections are due later this year.

Nakul Nath, the son of newly elected Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, was spotted sharing dais with Congress leaders at the Indira Bhawan on Tuesday.

His appearance with Congress leaders came as a surprise for many during Kamal Nath’smaiden visit to the state capital after becoming the state Congress president.

As senior Nath, a nine-time MP from Chhindwara, addressed the press conference, junior Nathsat on the third and the last row of the dais carefully hearing the questions and the repliesgiven by his father.

“The BJP believes in the politics of religion. The Congress party do not believe in the politics of religion”, alleged Nath who was given a rousing welcome on his arrival at the airport.

Nath along with senior leaders Digvijaya Singh, state in-charge Deepak Babaria, MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kantilal Bhuriya travelled in a huge procession to the state party headquarters.

In the state, sons of three senior leaders are into active politics.

They are MLA Ajay Singh 'Rahul Bhaiyaa', the son of late Union HRD Minister Arjun Singh, Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia, the son of late Madhav Rao Scindia, Jaivardhan Singh, the son of former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Member of Parliament Arun Yadav, the son of PCC chief Subhash Yadav.

With Rahul Gandhi already into active politics, senior Nath has reasons to introduce Nakul in thestate politics as the coming elections would be a launching pad for young politicians.

Usually seen with his father during his visit to constituency, Nakul's presence in the State Capital gave clear indications about his entry into the political landscape in the State. Nakul met several former ministers of earlier Congress regime and about two dozen senior leaders coming from various districts of the State.