Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J&K: Army Major Shoots Himself With Service Rifle, Inquest On Under Section 174 Of CrPC

29-year-old Major Parvinder Singh was at his residential quarter inside the camp at Mahubal in Khari area of Banihal when he fatally shot himself with an AK assault rifle.

J&K: Army Major Shoots Himself With Service Rifle, Inquest On Under Section 174 Of CrPC
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

J&K: Army Major Shoots Himself With Service Rifle, Inquest On Under Section 174 Of CrPC
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T14:10:31+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 2:10 pm

A 29-year-old Army Major allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at a camp in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Major Parvinder Singh, a resident of Delhi, was at his residential quarter inside the camp at Mahubal in Khari area of Banihal when he fatally shot himself with an AK assault rifle Saturday night, the officials said.

They said the officer had joined the camp as company commander recently.

The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said.

Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and further investigation is on, they added. 

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Tags

PTI Banihal, j&k Army Official Service Rifle Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

In Kashmir, Artist Turned Carpet-Maker, Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi Is Reviving The Lost Art Of Pashmina Weaves

In Kashmir, Artist Turned Carpet-Maker, Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi Is Reviving The Lost Art Of Pashmina Weaves

Tihar Jail: Inmate Attacked With Scissors While Getting Hair Cut, Sustained Injury

Covid-19: India Logs 7,774 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases Lowest In 560 Days

How Himachal HC Kept Pendency Under Check By Working Overtime During Covid-19 Pandemic

PM Modi's Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Claims India Adopted Bitcoin As Legal Tender

Punjab Moves Supreme Court Over BSF’s Extended Border Jurisdiction

Himachal Pradesh: Ahead Of Upcoming Polls, Jai Ram Thakur Govt Brings In ‘Lokayukta’ Bill

Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Says PAGD Intact, On Job

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Afghanistan: India Extends Humanitarian Assistance To Taliban Ruled Region

Afghanistan: India Extends Humanitarian Assistance To Taliban Ruled Region

Farmers At Delhi Border Head Back Home To Rousing Reception

Farmers At Delhi Border Head Back Home To Rousing Reception

Tripura Govt ‘Flaunts’ Kolkata Flyover Image; Triggers Row

Tripura Govt ‘Flaunts’ Kolkata Flyover Image; Triggers Row

S Sivadas, Deepa Balsavar Win Big Little Book Awards 2021

S Sivadas, Deepa Balsavar Win Big Little Book Awards 2021

Read More from Outlook

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Giridhar Jha / On the latest list of the world’s most polluted cities released by IQAir, Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and Patna are in the 28th and 32nd position, while Gaya and Hajipur also figure in the top 100.

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Haima Deshpande / Tucked away in eastern Mumbai, the polluted industrial pocket of Mahul is a living hell for its poor residents whom even the government seems to have abandoned.

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Jayanta Oinam / Dwayne Bravo wants to end his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings. The West Indies cricketer has interests in music and now a clothing brand.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement