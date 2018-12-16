India captain Virat Kohli continued his good form in Australia by hitting another hundred during the third day's play of the second Test at Perth on Sunday.

Kohli, 30, made a 257-ball 123 with 13 fours and a six helping India to get past the 250-run mark, in reply to Australia's 326.

In the process, he became the fastest Indian and the second overall to reach the mark. He took 127 innings to reach the landmark. Bradman, who played only 52 matches, took just 68 innings to reach the mark and it's almost impossible to better that record.

Batting Sachin Tendulkar took 130 innings, while legendary Sunil Gavaskar achieved the landmark in 138th. Former Aussie opener Matthew Hayden completes the top-five, reaching it in 139th innings.

Here's a look at three feats Kohli achieved during the knock which prove his love for Australia:

- It's his 10th international hundred in Australia – the most by a visiting player. The previous most belonged to England's Jack Hobbs and David Gower – nine apiece.

- It's his sixth Test ton in Australia, the joint 3rd most by a visiting player. Hobbs (9) and Wally Hammonds (7) are the top two players in the list. Sachin Tendulkar also has six Test tons in Australia.

- Four of his six centuries have been scored while leading India, which is joint-most centuries by a visiting captain in Australia. Windies great Clive Lloyd also scored four as a captain.