India Vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Ambati Rayudu Hits Blistering Ton

Ambati Rayudu hit a blistering hundred against the West Indies at Mumbai on Monday. The 33-year-old reached his third ODI hundred with a single off the fourth ball of the 47th over.

After the departures of Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, Rayudu added 211 runs for the third wicket with Rohit Sharma.

His previous hundreds were an unbeaten 121 against Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad in 2014 and another unbeaten 124 against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2015.

He made 100 off 81 balls before getting run out in the 48th over.