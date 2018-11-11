For the one last time, the Windies will play on Indian soil this year before the two teams get on to their respective new assignments.

India will travel Down Under for three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs, starting on November 21 with the first T20I, while the Windies will be in Bangladesh for two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

Having sealed the series with a comprehensive win in the second T20I, India will aim for a series clean sweep.

India have rested three key bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav considering their upcoming tour of Australia, so a different playing XI will be seen on the final match of the Windies tour.

For the Windies, there's everything to play for, but still, fielding or rather finding their best XIs is still a tough job.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: November 11 (Sunday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed

West Indies: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Capt), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obede McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.