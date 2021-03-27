India Vs England, 3rd ODI, Pune: Approaching Milestones And Statistical Preview

India were stunned by England in the second ODI in Pune on Friday.

3rd ODI Preview | Live Streaming | News



Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes onslaught made mockery of a 336/6 set by the hosts. As India-England get ready for the 3rd ODI, which has now become the series decider, here are the few stats and milestones that fans can look forward to.

England surprised India by winning the second one day international by 6 wickets.



With the loss in the second ODI match, India's hope of becoming World No. 1 in the ICC one day international rankings has gone.



India will be looking to avoid a third-straight one day international series defeat. They lost 1-2 in Australia and 0-3 in New Zealand before this series.



In the last five matches at Pune, the average first-innings score has been 303.20 with the

contests 3-2 in favour of the chasing side.



As many as 34 sixes were hit in the second one day international between India and England is third most in one day international match.



The record is 46 sixes between England and West Indies at St George's on February 27, 2019 followed by 38 sixes between India and Australia at Bangalore on November 2,2013.



England alone hit 20 sixes, the joint-most conceded by India in one day international match.



India's bowlers also conceded 20 sixes against South Africa at Mumbai on October 25, 2015.



FOR THE RECORD

** Shikhar Dhawan who scored 5910 runs at an average of 45.11 in 138 innings of 141 matches, needs 90 runs to become the 10th Indian and 62nd batsman overall to score 6000 runs in one day internationals.



** Virat Kohli needs just 13 runs to become the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (6976 runs) and fourth batsman overall to score over 5000 runs at home in one day internationals. He has scored 4987 runs in 94 innings of 97 matches in India so far.



** Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy had hit 13 century stands as openers in one day

internationals, the most by an England pair and the fifth-highest among openers.



** Jonny Bairstow made 94 runs off 66 balls and 124 runs off 112 balls in the first two match of the series.



PERFORMANCE IN LAST FIVE ONE DAY INTERNATIONALS:

Team P W L Success%

India 5 2 3 40.00

England 5 2 3 40.00

Ind v Eng 5 1 4 20.00

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine