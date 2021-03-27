India Vs England, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-ENG Cricket Match

England's tour of India is at the fag end with only one match left to be played. India have won both the Test and T20 International series. Another win on Sunday, and Virat Kohli & Co will also take the One Day Internationals. (More Cricket News)

England did not throw it away like the opening game and capitalised on a flying start. Jonny Bairstow (124 off 112), Jason Roy (55 off 52) and Ben Stokes (99 off 62 balls) notched up quick runs to gun down the target in just 43.3 overs with six wickets in hand. Barring pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Prasidh Krishna, the Indian bowlers had no answer to the onslaught of Stokes and Bairstow, who produced a display of sensational hitting. India might be forced to bring in Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Kuldeep Yadav, who was hammered for eight sixes, while Washington Sundar can be drafted in for Krunal Pandya.

Head-to-head: India are looking to avoid back-to-back series defeats against England. Men in Blue lost 1-2 in England in 2018. In the previous 19 series, both the teams have won eight each with three settling for draws.

This will be their 103rd meeting. India lead the head-to-head record 54-43, with two tied and three no results.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 3rd ODI match between India and England. This is part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Date: March 28 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 1:30 PM IST/08:00 AM GMT

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required)

Likely XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Dawid Malan.

Playing XIs in the previous match:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c &wk), Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Parkinson.

