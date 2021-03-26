March 26, 2021
Poshan
Live Cricket Scores, India Vs England, 2nd ODI, Pune: ENG To Bowl First, Rishabh Pant Replaces Shreyas Iyer

Follow live live cricket scores of the second ODI between India vs England in Pune. India lead 1-0

Outlook Web Bureau 26 March 2021
India have won three and lost two in five ODIs at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune where the second match of the India vs England series will be played on Friday. Get live cricket scores here.
2021-03-26T13:29:26+05:30

After winning the first One Day International by 66 runs, India are in a prime position to win the three-match series against England. A victory at Pune's MCA Stadium today, and it will be an unassailable 2-0 lead for India. A win will make sure that Virat Kohli's Indian national cricket team will take possession of all the trophies. India had won the preceding Test series (3-1) and the T20 International (3-2) series too. Dealing a further blow to England, their mercurial skipper Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the series while a Sam Billings will miss the match. Both the players picked up injuries in the series opener, which also witnessed India's Shreyas Iyer dislocating his shoulder. Amid the physical ruins, the two-top ranked sides will focus on the work at hand. India, having played four matches so far in the ICC World Cup Super League, are eighth in the table with 19 points while reigning world champions England are fourth with 30 points from seven matches. Either side can claim the top spot by taking 20 points on offer in these two matches. Everything to play for! Follow live updates and cricket score of the 2nd IND vs END ODI match here:
Live Scorecard | Streaming | News

1:30 PM IST: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to start for India, while Sam Curran has the ball in hand for England.  

1:20 PM IST: India have been forced to make one change of bringing in Rishabh Pant for injured Shreyas Iyer. England have made 3 changes due to two injuries in the first ODI: Dawid Malan comes in for injured Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone for injured Sam Billings, while Reece Topley replaces Mark Wood, who has been rested.

1:17 PM IST:  Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

1:05 PM IST: England have won the toss. Skipper Jos Buttler has decided to bowl first

 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

