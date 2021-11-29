Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

India Reports 8,309 New Covid Cases; Active Cases Declines To 1,03,859

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 52 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 155 consecutive days now.

India Reports 8,309 New Covid Cases; Active Cases Declines To 1,03,859
| PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Trending

India Reports 8,309 New Covid Cases; Active Cases Declines To 1,03,859
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T11:24:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 11:24 am

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,45,80,832 with 8,309 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day. However the active cases have declined to 1,03,859, the lowest in 544 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll has climbed to 4,68,790 with 236 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 52 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 155 consecutive days now. The active cases have declined to 1,03,859 comprising 0.30 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.34 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 1,832 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for last 56 days. Weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.85 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 15 days, according to the health ministry.

Related Stories

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,40,08,183 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 122.41 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 236 new fatalities include 159  from Kerala and 33 from Maharashtra.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Of the 159 deaths, 19 were reported over the last few days and 140 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, as Kerala state government release said on Sunday. 

A total of 4,68,790 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,941 from Maharashtra, 39,838 from Kerala, 38,198 from Karnataka, 36,463  from Tamil Nadu, 25,097 from Delhi, 22,910 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,462 from West Bengal. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Active Covid Cases COVID 19 COVID Fatalities COVID Patients COVID- 19 India Covid-19 Cases Death Due To Covid-19 Supreme Court
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India Set 284-run Target For New Zealand

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India Set 284-run Target For New Zealand

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Cases of Omicron, the latest variant of Covid-19, have not yet been reported in India.

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Live: NZ Suffer Blow, India Sniff A Chance At Tea

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Live: NZ Suffer Blow, India Sniff A Chance At Tea

Koushik Paul / Day 5 of the first India vs New Zealand Test is tantalisingly poised. India need nine wickets and New Zealand 280 runs. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ.

Omicron In India: How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States

Omicron In India: How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States

Outlook Web Desk / India has issued fresh travel restrictions for international travellers coming from 'at risk' nations in the wake of the Omicron outbreak across several countries in the world.

Advertisement