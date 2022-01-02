Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Yogi Adityanath Government ‘Playing With Criminals’ In Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: ‘Now, the Yogi government is playing 'jail-jail' with such criminals. Five years ago, the daughters of Meerut used to fear leaving their homes after evening. Today, the daughters of Meerut are bringing laurels to the entire country’.

Yogi Adityanath Government ‘Playing With Criminals’ In Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

Yogi Adityanath Government ‘Playing With Criminals’ In Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T18:03:08+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 6:03 pm

Hitting out at previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said gangsters and criminals used to play their own games here earlier but the Yogi Adityanath government now plays "jail-jail" with them.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University here, PM Modi said, "During previous governments, criminals used to play their games and the mafias used to play their own."

“Earlier, there used to be tournaments of illegal land grabbing. People making obscene remarks at daughters used to roam freely," he said, adding people living in Meerut and adjoining areas can never forget how houses used to be set ablaze here.

“The result of these games played by earlier governments was that people were forced to leave their ancestral homes and there was an exodus,” the prime minister claimed.

"Now, the Yogi government is playing 'jail-jail' with such criminals. Five years ago, the daughters of Meerut used to fear leaving their homes after evening. Today, the daughters of Meerut are bringing laurels to the entire country," Modi said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Taking an apparent dig at Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Modi said, "The role of the government should be that of a guardian. Competence should be encouraged. In the event of youths committing a mistake, it should not be ignored by saying 'boys do make mistakes’.”

The Prime Minister apparently referred to a remark made by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav a few years ago.

Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government ruled the state from 2012 and was succeeded by the BJP government in 2017.

Referring to the infamous Sotiganj Market of Meerut, which specialised in dismantling stolen cars and selling its parts, Modi said, "There has been 'the end' to the game played with vehicles in the market. Real sports are getting encouragement in UP. The youths of UP are getting an opportunity to make their presence felt in the sports world.”

Accusing the previous governments of not making efforts to change the 'narrow' mindset towards sports, Modi said the sports world was marred by maladies like games of nepotism, casteism, corruption and discrimination earlier at every level right from the training to team selection.

The governments in the country earlier never bothered to build a better ecosystem for evolving technology, changing demands and evolving capacity, he added.

Attacking previous governments, he said the sugar mills were sold at throwaway prices in UP.
"But during the Yogi government, new mills are being opened instead of plants being shut down. Those who were earlier in power used to literally make you hanker to get payments for sugarcane price."

He also said the payment made to farmers during the Yogi government's term was more than what was paid by the two earlier governments.

Modi's efforts to turn Meerut into a sports hub is seen in the political circles as part of an attempt to counter farmers' unhappiness over farm laws ahead of the state assembly elections.

The PM also mentioned that on Saturday lakhs of farmers from UP had got the money transferred to their bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and that it will benefit small farmers of this region.

The PM said over 1,000 boys and girls will pass out as excellent sportspersons from this upcoming sports university in Meerut.

"In other words, the city of revolutionaries will further strengthen its identity as the city of sportspersons,” he said, in an apparent reference to the 1857 revolt against the East India Company beginning in Meerut with its leader sepoy Mangal Pandey attaining an iconic status among the country’s freedom fighters.

Meerut has also been a top cricket bat manufacturing hub.

Tags

PTI Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav Meerut Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Criminal Mafias Jail Jailed Samajwadi Party National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Action Will Be Taken Against Culprits Involved In Scuffle, Says J&K Police Chief

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Action Will Be Taken Against Culprits Involved In Scuffle, Says J&K Police Chief

National Capital Witnessed Sharp Spike in Power Demands In 2021

Lockdown In West Bengal As Covid-19 Spikes 8 Times In 6 Days

Kashmir: Hurriyat Leaders Duped MBBS, Engineering Aspirants, Says Police

Rape Cases On Rise In Himachal Pradesh; Culprits Mostly Close Relations: Official Records

Breaking| West Bengal To Impose Covid-19 Restrictions From Monday; Schools, Colleges Closed

World Records For Bendre, Dhurandhar And Krishen Khanna At AstaGuru Modern Art Sale

Diary | 'A Flicker Of Hope': A Son's Tale Of Growing Up With Cerebral Palsy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from India

Kashmir: Army Says Pakistan Breached Cease-Fire Along LoC

Kashmir: Army Says Pakistan Breached Cease-Fire Along LoC

Centre's Refusal To Renew FCRA Registration Will Affect Crucial Social Work: Oxfam India

Centre's Refusal To Renew FCRA Registration Will Affect Crucial Social Work: Oxfam India

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Atleast 1 More Person Trapped Under Debris In Haryana's Dadam Mining Site

Atleast 1 More Person Trapped Under Debris In Haryana's Dadam Mining Site

Read More from Outlook

The Good Earth: Resilient And Resourceful

The Good Earth: Resilient And Resourceful

Pico Iyer / Our planet remains inexhaustible, as inexhaustible as our capacity for instruction and exp­loration.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

Jayanta Oinam / Rahul David tried to calm the frayed nerves in the Indian camp and hailed the skipper as "fantastic" despite "all the noise around him".

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement