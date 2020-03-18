March 19, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Yes Bank Resumes All Banking Services For Customers; Moratorium Lifted

Yes Bank Resumes All Banking Services For Customers; Moratorium Lifted

RBI had imposed a moratorium on the lender on March 5, under which the bank's customers were allowed to withdraw up to Rs 50,000

PTI 18 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Yes Bank Resumes All Banking Services For Customers; Moratorium Lifted
Yes Bank
File Photo
Yes Bank Resumes All Banking Services For Customers; Moratorium Lifted
outlookindia.com
2020-03-18T19:26:45+0530

Yes Bank on Wednesday said it has resumed operations, and all its banking services are available for its customers now.

"Our banking services are now operational. You can now experience the full suite of our services. Thank you for your patience and co-operation. #YESforYOU @RBI @FinMinIndia," the lender tweeted.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed a moratorium on the lender on March 5, under which the bank's customers were allowed to withdraw up to Rs 50,000 till April 3.

The government notified the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme last week.

Next Story >>

Markets Sink To 3-year Low; Sensex Falls Below 29,000; Nifty Under 8,500

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI India YES Bank Crisis Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos