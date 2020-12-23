Xiaomi MD Gifts Mi 10T Pro To A Man Who Refused To Marry Unless He Has Smartphone

Have you ever got an unexpected surprise? A few days back, a Twitter user called, Kamal Ahamad, casually wrote, "I will not get marry until I get the #Mi10TPro". He had no idea that his bizarre wish might get fulfilled within days by none other than Xiaomi's MD. You read that right!

Xiaomi Vice President and MD Manu Kumar Jain surprised a fan of Mi 10T Pro by fulfilling his unusual request.

Expressing his happiness on Twitter, Ahamad wrote, "Finally received this monster. Star-struck The Mi 10T Pro display is indeed impressive. Most gorgeous phone. The amazing #108MP flagship #Mi10TPro. So many features. Under 40K, #Mi10T Pro is pretty good value for a phone".

Thereafter, Jain replied, "Haha! I think you are now ready to get married".

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphone was launched this year in September. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM. It runs Android 10 and is powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery.

