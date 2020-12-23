December 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Xiaomi MD Gifts Mi 10T Pro To A Man Who Refused To Marry Unless He Has Smartphone

Xiaomi MD Gifts Mi 10T Pro To A Man Who Refused To Marry Unless He Has Smartphone

Xiaomi Vice President and MD Manu Kumar Jain surprised a fan of Mi 10T Pro by fulfilling his unusual request.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Xiaomi MD Gifts Mi 10T Pro To A Man Who Refused To Marry Unless He Has Smartphone
Xiaomi
Xiaomi MD Gifts Mi 10T Pro To A Man Who Refused To Marry Unless He Has Smartphone
outlookindia.com
2020-12-23T07:27:34+05:30

Have you ever got an unexpected surprise? A few days back, a Twitter user called, Kamal Ahamad, casually wrote, "I will not get marry until I get the #Mi10TPro". He had no idea that his bizarre wish might get fulfilled within days by none other than Xiaomi's MD. You read that right!

Xiaomi Vice President and MD Manu Kumar Jain surprised a fan of Mi 10T Pro by fulfilling his unusual request.

Expressing his happiness on Twitter, Ahamad wrote, "Finally received this monster. Star-struck The Mi 10T Pro display is indeed impressive. Most gorgeous phone. The amazing #108MP flagship #Mi10TPro. So many features. Under 40K, #Mi10T Pro is pretty good value for a phone".

Thereafter, Jain replied, "Haha! I think you are now ready to get married".

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphone was launched this year in September. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM. It runs Android 10 and is powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

World Will Witness 90% Wildlife Loss By 2050 Due To Food Habits

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Xiaomi Himo T1 Mobile Phones Marriage National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos