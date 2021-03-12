Woman held For Killing Husband Who Had Five Wives

A 28-yer-old woman has been arrested in Nagpur for allegedly killing her husband, a police official said on Thursday.



The accused, Swati Laxman Malik (28), was the fifth wife of victim Laxman Ramlal Malik (65), a resident of Jaripatka, police said.

On Monday, Swati allegedly met Laxman at his friend's office where he was staying after leaving home. She tied her hands behind a chair and they had sex, after which she allegedly slit his throat with a knife.

According to police, Laxman had disowned his younger son from Swati as he suspected her fidelity.

After learning from a cab driver that he had dropped Swati outside Laxman's place on Monday, police grilled her and she confessed to the crime, an official said.

The two used to have disputes over money, he said.

According to police, Laxman, who retired as sanitation worker from a hospital, did not get along with any of his five wives or his children.

With PTI Inputs

