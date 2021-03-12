March 12, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Woman held For Killing Husband Who Had Five Wives

Woman held For Killing Husband Who Had Five Wives

The accused, who was the fifth wife of victim confessed to the crime of allegedly killing her husband by slitting his slit throat with a knife over money

Outlook Web Bureau 12 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Woman held For Killing Husband Who Had Five Wives
Representational Image
Woman held For Killing Husband Who Had Five Wives
outlookindia.com
2021-03-12T09:31:15+05:30

A 28-yer-old woman has been arrested in Nagpur for allegedly killing her husband, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused, Swati Laxman Malik (28), was the fifth wife of victim Laxman Ramlal Malik (65), a resident of Jaripatka, police said.

On Monday, Swati allegedly met Laxman at his friend's office where he was staying after leaving home. She tied her hands behind a chair and they had sex, after which she allegedly slit his throat with a knife.

According to police, Laxman had disowned his younger son from Swati as he suspected her fidelity.

After learning from a cab driver that he had dropped Swati outside Laxman's place on Monday, police grilled her and she confessed to the crime, an official said.

The two used to have disputes over money, he said.

According to police, Laxman, who retired as sanitation worker from a hospital, did not get along with any of his five wives or his children.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

2 Die In West Bengal After Receiving Covishield Vaccine Shots, Probe Launched

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Nagpur Murder National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos