Woman Gang-Raped, Set On Fire By Father-Son In UP's Sitapur

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped and later set on fire by a father-son duo after she took a lift on their cart on the way home in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district.

The accused have been arrested while the woman has been admitted to the district hospital with critical burns.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police R P Singh said the incident happened on Thursday after information was received on 112 emergency service that a woman in her thirties was allegedly raped and set on fire by two persons in the Mishrikh area in Naimisharanya.

Singh said the woman was going to Mishrikh from her maternal home in the Sidhauli area and took a lift from the cart-puller, who is one of the accused, on the way home.

Both the accused - a 55-year-old man and his adult son - have been detained by police and interrogation is on, the SP added.

He said that the woman was admitted to the district hospital in Sitapur where a team of doctors confirmed that she had 30 per cent burn injuries but is out of danger, the police officer said.

The woman will be sent for a medical examination and police teams have been constituted for a detailed probe in the matter, the SP said.

With PTI inputs

