Kejriwal Raises ‘Unemployment’ Issue With Focus On Upcoming Goa Elections

With eyes set on upcoming Goa elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal Monday said the common youth are not getting jobs, while as the people with money and connections are getting them in the state.

"With unemployment at its peak, Goa's youth are not getting jobs. Government jobs are available only to people with money and connections. Coming to Goa to discuss this issue with the People of Goa," Kejriwal tweeted.

With unemployment at its peak, Goa's youth are not getting jobs. Government jobs are available only to people with money and connections. Coming to Goa to discuss this issue with the People of Goa. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 20, 2021

Earlier this month, the AAP had started a campaign against the unemployment issue in Goa. The party had urged the people to not vote for parties that have failed to provide them jobs.

The AAP will be contesting the polls in the state slated for next year. (With PTI inputs)