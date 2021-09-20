Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Kejriwal Raises 'Unemployment' Issue With Focus On Upcoming Goa Elections

The Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Arvind Kejriwal had recently announced that his party is going to contest the upcoming Goa elections, scheduled next year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo) | PTI

2021-09-20T12:12:14+05:30
Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 12:12 pm

With eyes set on upcoming Goa elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal Monday said the common youth are not getting jobs, while as the people with money and connections are getting them in the state.

"With unemployment at its peak, Goa's youth are not getting jobs. Government jobs are available only to people with money and connections. Coming to Goa to discuss this issue with the People of Goa," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier this month, the AAP had started a campaign against the unemployment issue in Goa. The party had urged the people to not vote for parties that have failed to provide them jobs.

The AAP will be contesting the polls in the state slated for next year. (With PTI inputs)

