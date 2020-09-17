Birthday Wishes Pour In As PM Narendra Modi Turns 70

Birthday greetings poured in from leaders across India and the world as Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70.

Twitter has been abuzz with birthday wishes for the Prime Minister and #HappyBirthdayPMModi trending.

Various leaders across parties including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have tweeted their greetings for PM Modi.

On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, BJP has organised several events across the country to celebrate. A 70 kg laddu has also been prepared to celebrate the occasion. The party will also observe 'Seva Saptah', a week long event which began on September 14 that will be dedicated to pray for long life and good health of PM Modi.

"We are celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday with Seva Saptah (service week) as he himself believes in serving people. We also got 70 kgs of laddu to make this cake," a BJP worker was quoted as saying by new agency ANI.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is committed to service of the country and welfare of the poor. With Modiji, the country has found a great leadership which has made the underprivileged sections of the society join the mainstream of development with its welfare policies and has laid the foundation for a strong India.”

“Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his tweet has praised PM Modi for his leadership and decision making and said that India has tremendously benefited because of it.

