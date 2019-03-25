﻿
Home »  Website »  Society »  WhatsApp Likely To Tell How Many Times Message Was Forwarded

WhatsApp Likely To Tell How Many Times Message Was Forwarded

A message is frequently forwarded when it has been forwarded more than 4 times. Currently, WhatsApp has limited the forwards to a maximum of five in India.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 March 2019
WhatsApp Likely To Tell How Many Times Message Was Forwarded
File Photo
WhatsApp Likely To Tell How Many Times Message Was Forwarded
outlookindia.com
2019-03-25T16:24:17+0530

 WhatsApp is reportedly working on two features that will help its over 1.5 billion users know how many times a message has been forwarded.

The "Forwarding Info" and "Frequently Forwarded" features are not available yet but WhatsApp is working on these features in its Beta update for Android, said the popular website wabetainfo.com that tracks WhatsApp updates.

"In the 2.19.80 beta update, WhatsApp has started to work on a new feature that will allow (when enabled) to get more info about a message. The feature is called Forwarding Info," said the website.

The feature will let the user know how many times a message has been forwarded.

"This information is available for sent messages only, because the user can navigate into Message Info only for messages he sent," the website added.

A message is frequently forwarded when it has been forwarded more than 4 times. Currently, WhatsApp has limited the forwards to a maximum of five in India.

WhatsApp added this feature in its Beta for Android to help the users understand when a message is very "popular" and if it has been forwarded too many times, it might contain incorrect or spam information.

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Whatsapp Elections fake news Society

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Congress' Win In Lok Sabha Polls Will Ignite Diwali In Pakistan: Vijay Rupani
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters