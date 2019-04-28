﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  What Type Of Nationalism Is There In 'Main Hoon Modi': Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At PM

What Type Of Nationalism Is There In 'Main Hoon Modi': Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At PM

Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was speaking to reporters in Amethi constituency, which is represented by party president and his brother, Rahul Gandhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 April 2019
What Type Of Nationalism Is There In <em>'Main Hoon Modi'</em>: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At PM
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
File Photo/PTI
What Type Of Nationalism Is There In 'Main Hoon Modi': Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At PM
outlookindia.com
2019-04-28T15:54:01+0530

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday questioned the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of nationalism.

"What type of nationalism is there in 'main hoon Modi' (I am Modi)? What is the meaning of nationalism? Vadra asked. "It means patriotism and love for the country. Who is the country? Its people and their love. If you have affinity only towards yourself, then what type of nationalism is this?"

The Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh was speaking to reporters in Amethi constituency, which is represented by party president and his brother, Rahul Gandhi.

"Arranging a crowd using the power of money and addressing them or sending a message to them is very easy," Vadra said. But, the real thing is to resolve the problems of the people, she added.

"The ground reality is absolutely different. When you speak to the people, a different message emanates and I have never seen the prime minister or the BJP leaders accepting that message," the Congress leader said.

Vadra accused Modi of not visiting even a single village in his Varanasi constituency and not asking anyone about their problems.

She described the policies of the BJP as "anti-people", "anti-youth" and "anti-farmers". "The menace of stray animals is very much here and the farmers are forced to keep a watch on their crops during night. There are still some places where electricity supply is absent," Vadra added.

PTI

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Amethi Uttar Pradesh Congress BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Politics Nationalism National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Beijing ISSF Shooting World Cup: India Top Medal Tally, Third Time Two Years
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters