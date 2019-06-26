﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  West Bengal: Three Muslim Men Pushed Off Moving Train For Not Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

West Bengal: Three Muslim Men Pushed Off Moving Train For Not Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Mannah Mullah, one of the victims, was travelling with six others from Canning in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal to Hooghly. A group of men barged into their compartment and forced them to chant "Jai Shri Ram."

Outlook Web Bureau 26 June 2019
West Bengal: Three Muslim Men Pushed Off Moving Train For Not Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'
Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr festival, at Taj-ul-Masajid in Bhopal. (PTI photo for representational purpose only)
West Bengal: Three Muslim Men Pushed Off Moving Train For Not Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'
outlookindia.com
2019-06-26T13:44:54+0530

Three Muslim men were allegedly pushed off a moving train by a group of people in West Bengal's South Parganas district after they refused to chant "Jai Shri Ram" on Tuesday.

Mannah Mullah, one of the victims, was travelling with six others from Canning in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal to Hooghly. A group of men barged into their compartment and forced them to chant "Jai Shri Ram." When Mullah and his fellow travellers refused, the men started thrashing them.

Recalling the ordeal, Mullah told ANI that he wanted to chant the slogan he was asked to, but couldn't as the mob was continuously thrashing him.

"Seven of us were attacked by a group of people. Although I tried to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', I could not because they kept beating me. They, then, pushed me off the train with two more people," he mentioned.

A similar incident had come to light last week when a Muslim man, Mohammad Momin, was allegedly attacked by three people in New Delhi's Rohini area after he refused to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

In another incident in Jharkhand, a Muslim man was brutally beaten for hours and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" before being handed over to the police. The man, Tabrez Ansari, was accused of stealing a motorcycle and was declared brought dead when the police took him to the hospital. Ansari is survived by his wife.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Lynching National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup, WI Vs IND Preview: Mighty India Take On West Indies In Tricky Fixture
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters