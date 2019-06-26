West Bengal: Three Muslim Men Pushed Off Moving Train For Not Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Three Muslim men were allegedly pushed off a moving train by a group of people in West Bengal's South Parganas district after they refused to chant "Jai Shri Ram" on Tuesday.

Mannah Mullah, one of the victims, was travelling with six others from Canning in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal to Hooghly. A group of men barged into their compartment and forced them to chant "Jai Shri Ram." When Mullah and his fellow travellers refused, the men started thrashing them.

Recalling the ordeal, Mullah told ANI that he wanted to chant the slogan he was asked to, but couldn't as the mob was continuously thrashing him.

"Seven of us were attacked by a group of people. Although I tried to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', I could not because they kept beating me. They, then, pushed me off the train with two more people," he mentioned.

A similar incident had come to light last week when a Muslim man, Mohammad Momin, was allegedly attacked by three people in New Delhi's Rohini area after he refused to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

In another incident in Jharkhand, a Muslim man was brutally beaten for hours and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" before being handed over to the police. The man, Tabrez Ansari, was accused of stealing a motorcycle and was declared brought dead when the police took him to the hospital. Ansari is survived by his wife.

(With inputs from ANI)