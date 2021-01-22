West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee Quits Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet

Desertions and dissidence continue to afflict the ruling Trinamool Congress as West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee called it quits on Friday from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.

Banerjee resigned from his post of West Bengal forest minister and said: "it was an honour to serve people of the state".

Banerjee, in a letter to the chief minister, said he was tendering his resignation as a cabinet minister, but did not cite any reason.

"It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity," he said in the letter.

"Was hurt when I was personally attacked, hence quit forest minister's post," he said after resigning from Mamata Banerjee cabinet in Bengal.

Banerjee also said that a copy of the resignation letter has been forwarded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for "necessary action".

The cabinet minister's resignation comes amid a string of resignations tendered by members of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress which include names like Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari and Shilbhadra Datta.

Banerjee's resignation comes only a few days after he complained of about "some leaders in the Trinamool Congress (TMC)" carrying out propaganda against him.

Only a day ago, it was reported that Rajib Banerjee and Sadhan Pande and several other TMC leaders will be voicing their grievances about the way of functioning of party leaders.

Arindam Bhattacharya, the TMC MLA of Santipur in Nadia district, had resigned only a day ago and had joined the BJP.

Bhattacharya had met the BJP's national general secretary and Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya in New Delhi and joined the saffron camp at the party''s national headquarters.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine