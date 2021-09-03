After announcing the student credit card scheme for Rs 10 lakh for students in June, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the 'Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme’ for students. The scheme will allow students who score over 60 per cent of marks in state board exams to avail the scholarship.

Previously, the eligibility criteria of the scheme had been 75 percent. However, Banerjee announced that the criteria has been relaxed to allow students scoring 60 percent to also become eligible.

Banerjee virtually felicitated at least 1,700 successful candidates of the secondary, higher secondary and Madrasa examinations on Thursday.

All the students were presented with laptops, besides books written by renowned authors of Bengal.

The scholarship scheme aims at assisting meritorious students belonging to economically backward families in the state.

Under the programme, the upper ceiling for family income is fixed at Rs 2,50,000 per annum.



(With inputs from PTI)

