September 03, 2021
West Bengal Announces Scholarship For Students Scoring Above 60% In Boards

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the 'Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme’ for students.

Outlook Web Desk 03 September 2021, Last Updated at 7:08 am
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
PTI/File Photo
After announcing the student credit card scheme for Rs 10 lakh for students in June, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the 'Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme’ for students. The scheme will allow students who score over 60 per cent of marks in state board exams to avail the scholarship. 

Previously, the eligibility criteria of the scheme had been 75 percent.  However, Banerjee announced that the criteria has been relaxed to allow students scoring 60 percent to also become eligible.

Banerjee virtually felicitated at least 1,700 successful candidates of the secondary, higher secondary and Madrasa examinations on Thursday.

All the students were presented with laptops, besides books written by renowned authors of Bengal.

The scholarship scheme aims at assisting meritorious students belonging to economically backward families in the state.

Under the programme, the upper ceiling for family income is fixed at Rs 2,50,000 per annum.

(With inputs from PTI)

