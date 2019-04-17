‘We Will Never Allow Two Prime Ministers In India': Amit Shah's Response To Omar Abdullah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Amit Shah on Wednesday said, that Kashmir is an integral part of India and it would continue to remain so as long as the BJP exists.

"No one can take away Kashmir from us. As long as the BJP exists, Kashmir will continue to be an integral part of India," Shah said while addressing a rally in western Maharashtra.

His remarks came in response to National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah's recent suggestion of having a separate prime minister for Kashmir.

"We will never allow two prime ministers in India," he said.

“The Congress wants to separate Kashmir from India,” he added.

Abdullah's comment, that Jammu and Kashmir bargained for a separate Prime Minister and President, and hopefully they would have it, has also drawn a strong response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who demanded during a series of poll rallies, that the Congress explain its ally's comment.

"India is the land of Shivaji Maharaj and its security is responsibility of us all," Shah said.

Referring to cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, he said," If there is a goli (bullet) from there, India will send a gola (bomb) from here."

“Terrorists infiltrating in India will be searched and killed,” he said.

He added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked to make the country safe. Through Balakot air strike, we avenged the deaths of our soldiers."

The BJP Chief said, “The chant of ‘Phir ek baar Modi sarkar’ is heard from all corners of the country now.”

Shah also targeted the Congress-NCP combine, which was in power in Maharashtra for 15 consecutive years till 2014, when the BJP wrested power from it.

"The Congress relegated Maharashtra on development front, while the BJP brought back the state on the path of development," he said.

He asserted that five generations of Congress ruled the country, but did nothing for India.

"What did (Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi and (NCP president) Sharad Pawar do for the poor in India," Shah said.

