Watch: Mumbai Doctor Breaks Down In Video On Covid-19 Situation

A video of Mumbai-based doctor Trupti Gilada breaking down while listing three steps every person should follow to fight the Covid pandemic is doing rounds on social media. In the video, she can be seen urging people to wear masks and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Dr Trupti Gilada is an infectious diseases specialist. The desperate words of the overworked and traumatised Mumbai doctor were widely shared on social media.

"I've never felt so helpless. We literally manage patients at home with oxygen," she said.

"We have to manage so many patients... critically ill patients are being treated at home because there are no beds... we are not enjoying this...," she adds.

Of the three steps the doctor talked about, the first asked the people who have not been infected yet or have recovered to stay safe and “don't think you are a superhero or that you have some immunity... you are wrong”.

The second point she talked about was the importance of wearing masks. “Covid is everywhere! If you leave home, for whatever reason, you HAVE TO WEAR YOUR MASK. And make sure your nose is fully covered," she said.

In the third point, she talked about the lack of hospital beds and asked everyone who feels unwell to not panic, isolate and contact a doctor. “The few beds we have we need for critically ill patients,” the doctor appealed.

She requested people to leave hospital beds for those who need them and added that there is no space at any hospital.

