Watch: Man Wearing PPE Kit Steals Jewellery Worth Rs 13 Crore From A Showroom In Delhi

Safety is a priority during the ongoing pandemic – It has been proved by this robber who dressed in a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit before stealing jewellery from a showroom in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji on late Wednesday night. You read that right!

He looted ornaments worth Rs 13 crore. The man was later nabbed and identified as Sheikh Noor, who worked in the area as an electrician.

The entire robbery was recorded in the store’s CCTV camera. The robber can be seen entering the shop at around 9.40 pm. He exited it at 3.50 am with the jewellery. The accused reportedly entered the shop after jumping from an adjacent building using a rope.

#WATCH | A man dressed in a Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) kit engages in theft in a jewellery shop in the Kalkaji area of Delhi



Visuals from the CCTV footage of the shop pic.twitter.com/cWQph6k4IJ — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

Soon after the incident, the manager of the three-storeyed Anjani Jewellers store informed Kalkaji police about the burglary and showed the footage of the thief wearing a PPE kit. Delhi Police officials visited the store and recorded the statement of all the employees and security guards. A forensic team was also called to the spot to get fingerprints.

According to a report, police said that the accused first entered a flat by breaking the lock and then he reached the terrace from where he crossed the roof of three buildings.

The police have now arrested the accused and claimed to have recovered 25 kg of gold from his possession.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine