Watch: Dramatic Road Collapse After Landslide In Himachal

A terrifying video has emerged on social media in which a road going up to the hills can be seen collapsing into the chasm in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.

The Paonta Sahib-Shillai national highway 707 was closed for vehicular traffic after about a 100 metre stretch of the road caved near kali Dhank Badwas following heavy downpour for the last 2 days in Sirmaur district.

Watch video here:

In Sirmaur ,entire mountain goes downhill on Paonta- Shallai route ,also a link to connnect apple belt of Nerva- Chopal pic.twitter.com/7XkICuQl5M — Dr. Ashwani Sharma (@ashwanis1208) July 30, 2021

Police sources said that a heavy landslide occurred on the highway where a group of villagers ran helter-skelter to save themselves.

In a separate incident, another 200 metre stretch of the road also caved in near Kachi Dhank near Rajban between Rajban and Sataun. The road has been facing incessant damage in the rains for the last several years, inconveniencing residents.

Meanwhile, at least 204 people including locals and tourists are stranded in different locations across the Lahaul-Spiti district, the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority said on Friday.

On Thursday, the officials informed that all tourists stuck in Lahaul-Spiti district for the past two days due to landslides, will be airlifted on priority.

While the Manali-Chandigarh highway remains blocked near Mandi area due to a landslide, Kumar said that traffic on the Manali-Leh highway and the Manali-Udaipur highway have been restored.

The government has issued an advisory for tourists and locals to refrain from high mountains, wandering near rivers and other places vulnerable to landslides.

