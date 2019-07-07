﻿
WATCH: BJP Leader Jaya Prada Misspells Word 'Country' On UP School Visit

In Rampur, Jaya Prada picked up the marker and wrote a sentence on the board: "India is my country."

Outlook Web Bureau 07 July 2019
A screenshot showing BJP leader Jaya Prada teaching kids in Rampur. (ABP)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaya Prada, who lost to SP's Azam Khan in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, visited a school in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

In Rampur, she picked up the marker and started teaching the students. Surrounded by kids and a teacher, Jaya wrote a "Good Morning" on the board, followed by a sentence: "India is my contry."

No, we haven't misspelt "country". A video shared by Hindi news channel, ABP, which is now going viral, shows Jaya writing the word "country" like this.

Watch the video here:

