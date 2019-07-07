WATCH: BJP Leader Jaya Prada Misspells Word 'Country' On UP School Visit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaya Prada, who lost to SP's Azam Khan in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, visited a school in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

In Rampur, she picked up the marker and started teaching the students. Surrounded by kids and a teacher, Jaya wrote a "Good Morning" on the board, followed by a sentence: "India is my contry."

No, we haven't misspelt "country". A video shared by Hindi news channel, ABP, which is now going viral, shows Jaya writing the word "country" like this.

Watch the video here: