Vote Intelligently Not Emotionally: Akhilesh Yadav Urges The Voters

Voting was under in the fifth of the seven-phase mega election process across 51 constituencies in seven states, including Uttar Pradesh.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 May 2019
File Photo Of SP President Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party (SP) President, Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asked the voters to exercise their voting franchise in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections "intelligently", rather than using the right "emotionally".

"Today is the fifth phase of the election process. I appeal to all voters that they should play a judgmental role in this democratic exercise and cast their votes intelligently rather being emotional," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in a tweet.

The 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state include the high-profile Amethi, Rae Bareli and Lucknow.

(IANS)

