VK Sasikala Shifted To Intensive Care, Tests Positive For Covid-19

VK Sasikala, a close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa, tested positive for the Covid-19 on Thursday. Doctors have shifted her to the coronavirus intensive care unit, NDTV reported.

Earlier in the day, Sasikala was tested negative for coronavirus and was stable. However, doctors suggested that she will be undergoing various tests and will be monitored.

Sasikala's oxygen saturation level was 80 (against the normal of 95 and above) on Wednesday evening when she was admitted to the hospital.

"She had breathlessness. Before that she had a fever. Accordingly we gave her treatment. Now her oxygen saturation level is normal, which is 96. Her condition is stable now," Kumar told reporters.

Sasikala is serving her jail term at the Parappana Agrahara Prison. On Wednesday, she had complained of fever and breathlessness, a week before her release.

The doctor said she has been sent to the Victoria Hospital for the CT Scan and once the tests are done, she will be brought back to the Bowring Hospital.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prison, was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Her illness comes at a time when she is just six days away to walk free from prison on January 27.

