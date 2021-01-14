January 14, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Validity Of FCRA Registration Certificate Of NGOs Extended Till May 31: MHA

Validity Of FCRA Registration Certificate Of NGOs Extended Till May 31: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the validity of FCRA registration certificates issued to NGOs, till May 31.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Validity Of FCRA Registration Certificate Of NGOs Extended Till May 31: MHA
Representational image
PTI photo
Validity Of FCRA Registration Certificate Of NGOs Extended Till May 31: MHA
outlookindia.com
2021-01-14T22:13:27+05:30

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to extend the validity of registration certificates which are issued to Indian NGOs, under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. These registration certificates were meant to expire September 29, 2020, and May 31, 2021, but now the MHA has extended their date to May 31, this year. 

"To ensure a smooth transition to the amended regime and in the exercise of the power conferred by section 50 of the act, the central government in the public interest has decided that the registration certificates expiring during the period between September 29, 2020, and May 31, 2021, shall remain valid up to May 31, 2021," said the MHA. 

Indian NGOs which receive foreign funding are mandated to register themselves under the FCRA. This decision to extend the validity of their registration certificates is said to benefit those NGOs and voluntary organisations whose validity have been expired since September 29. 

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bird Flu: Chhattisgarh Records First Bird Flu Case In Balod District

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Home Ministry National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos