Validity Of FCRA Registration Certificate Of NGOs Extended Till May 31: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to extend the validity of registration certificates which are issued to Indian NGOs, under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. These registration certificates were meant to expire September 29, 2020, and May 31, 2021, but now the MHA has extended their date to May 31, this year.

"To ensure a smooth transition to the amended regime and in the exercise of the power conferred by section 50 of the act, the central government in the public interest has decided that the registration certificates expiring during the period between September 29, 2020, and May 31, 2021, shall remain valid up to May 31, 2021," said the MHA.

Indian NGOs which receive foreign funding are mandated to register themselves under the FCRA. This decision to extend the validity of their registration certificates is said to benefit those NGOs and voluntary organisations whose validity have been expired since September 29.

With PTI inputs

