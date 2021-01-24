V K Sasikala’s Health Condition Is Stable, Her Covid-19 Symptoms Have Reduced: Officials

Also read Uncertainty In AIADMK As Sasikala Is Set To Walk Out On January 27

V K Sasikala, close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, is recovering from Covid-19 and her health condition is stable, officials said on Sunday. Sasikala tested positive for coronavirus last week and she was hospitalised on Wednesday after she complained of breathlessness and fever.

Sasikala, who is currently serving a four-year jail term in a corruption case at the Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru was admitted at Victoria Hospital last week, where she is being treated for the virus. Her symptoms have reduced and she is now stable, hospital staff said on Sunday.

"She is conscious, alert and well oriented. Stable and comfortable, taking oral food normally and walking with support," the hospital bulletin stated.

Sasikala is being continuously monitored in the ICU ward of the hospital, Dr C R Jayanthi, the Dean and Director of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, which manages Victoria Hospital, said.

Meanwhile, her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, who is also serving a prison term in the corruption case, has also tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Victoria Hospital. She is asymptomatic and stable and is without oxygen support, hospital sources said.

Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case. She is slated to be released next week.

(With PTI inputs)

