September 08, 2021
Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya Resigns

Baby Rani Maurya was sworn in as the governor of Uttarakhand on August 26, 2018 taking over from Krishna Kant Paul at the end of his five-year tenure.

08 September 2021
Two years before completing her tenure, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya resigned on Wednesday. As per a Rajbhawan official, she has resigned for personal reasons.

She tendered her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, he said. 

Maurya was sworn in as the governor of Uttarakhand on August 26, 2018 taking over from Krishna Kant Paul at the end of his five-year tenure. 

She had completed three years in office as the governor last month.

With PTI inputs

Outlook Videos