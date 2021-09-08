Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya Resigns

Two years before completing her tenure, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya resigned on Wednesday. As per a Rajbhawan official, she has resigned for personal reasons.

She tendered her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, he said.

Maurya was sworn in as the governor of Uttarakhand on August 26, 2018 taking over from Krishna Kant Paul at the end of his five-year tenure.

She had completed three years in office as the governor last month.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine