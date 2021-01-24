Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Dies Due To Cold In Fatehpur Village

In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, a 45-year-old farmer died allegedly due to cold while irrigating his field, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Kishanpur police station area.

Kamta Nishad, 45, of Mahrauli village had gone to irrigate his field on Saturday. Upon reaching his him, he became unconscious and died soon after, the SHO of Kishanpur police station Pandhari Saroj said.

The post-mortem has been done, and information about his death has been given to revenue officials, the SHO said.

With PTI inputs

