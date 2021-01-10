January 10, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Uttar Pradesh: Caste Stickers Land 600 Vehicle Owners In Trouble

Uttar Pradesh: Caste Stickers Land 600 Vehicle Owners In Trouble

Nearly 600 persons were penalised for displaying caste stickers on their vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday, officials said.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Uttar Pradesh: Caste Stickers Land 600 Vehicle Owners In Trouble
Representational Image
Uttar Pradesh: Caste Stickers Land 600 Vehicle Owners In Trouble
outlookindia.com
2021-01-10T09:07:49+05:30
Also read

Days after the Uttar Pradesh transport department announced that it will take strict action against all those displaying caste stickers on their vehicles, the UP police launched a crackdown and issued challans to nearly 600 commuters across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday, officials said.

The crackdown was part of a campaign launched on the instructions of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh, officials said.

It is a common sight see caste stickers glorifying the status of the Jat, Gurjar, Yadav, Brahmin, Pandit, Kshatriya, Lodhi and Maurya castes stuck on vehicles across Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the state transport department announced that all vehicles displaying caste stickers will be seized.

“On Saturday, 594 vehicle owners were issued challans for having stickers or paints that identified castes. All such stickers and paints were removed during the campaign held across the district,” a police spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Actress Kangana Ranaut Stokes Controversy, Favours Public Hanging Of Rapists

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Caste National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos