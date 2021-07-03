July 03, 2021
UP Polls For Zila Panchayat Chairman Posts In 53 Districts Today

Polling will take place from 11 am to 3 pm. Counting of votes will be held after 3 pm.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 July 2021
UP Polls For Zila Panchayat Chairman Posts In 53 Districts Today
Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats of various districts.
UP Polls For Zila Panchayat Chairman Posts In 53 Districts Today
Elections for zila panchayat chairman posts in 53 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be held on Saturday.

The State Election Commission said that the polling will take place from 11 am to 3 pm. Counting of votes will be held after 3 pm.

The chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats in 22 districts of the state were declared elected unopposed on Tuesday. Of these, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in 21 seats, while the Samajwadi Party won in Etawah.

The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in the state in May.

(PTI inputs)

