UP: Out To Attend Nature's Call, 17-Year-Old Girl Raped In Amethi

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her friend's brother in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district when she had gone to the fields to answer nature's call.

The accused, Sunil (21), has been arrested. The incident took place in a village under the Jagdishpur police station area on August 21, the police said.

The girl had stepped out of her house to answer nature's call when she was abducted by Sunil with the help of his sister, who is the victim's friend. Later, Sunil put vermilion on the girl's forehead and raped her, the police said.

He also threatened the teenager with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

After reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family members, who filed a police complaint, they added.

Inspector, Jagdishpur, Arun Kumar Dubey said an FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's family and the accused arrested.

An investigation in the case is underway, he said.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine