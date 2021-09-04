UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures State Govt's Support As Deluge Hits State Badly

With parts of Uttar Pradesh badly affected by the deluge, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that the state government is firmly standing with the citizens of the state as every life matters.

The chief minister also promised supply of ration for the people affected by the flood while addressing a gathering at Shahpur Mandi Parishad in Domariyaganj tehsil in Uttar Pradesh.

He also directed the officials to prepare a list of farmers who endured loss as the crops were destroyed by the the massive inundation caused by the deluge, in a bid to ensure financial assistance for them.

Adityanath had said on Friday that a total of 15 districts in the state have been hit by the deluge, the third witnessed by the state this year. He had also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Gonda, Bahraich and Balrampur districts.

The CM said on Saturday that for the past two weeks, owing to heavy rains in Nepal, the water levels in rivers Rapti and Burhi Rapti have increased, leading to the flooding of nearby areas. Every effort is being made to provide help to the people of Domariyaganj and Naugarh tehsil.

"The life of every citizen is very valuable and the government stands with all citizens. The flood-affected people are being given 10 kg rice, 2 kg pulses, salt, wheat flour, spices, edible oil and other necessary things. The provision of fodder has also been made for animals," Adityanath said.

He said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other forces have been deployed for carrying out relief and rescue operations. Instructions have been given that people should be provided nutritious food.

Adityanath directed officials to prepare a list of farmers whose crops were destroyed due to the floods and provide them financial assistance.

He said people whose houses were damaged in the floods would be provided new ones under the 'Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana'.

(With PTI Inputs)

