Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Businessman Death: Strings Linked To Extortion Racket, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Alleging that a 'Vasooli Tantra' is involved in the death of businessman Manish Gupta, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav took strong hits at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Businessman Death: Strings Linked To Extortion Racket, Says Akhilesh Yadav
Businessman Manish Gupta was found dead following a police raid at the hotel where he was staying at. | PTI Photos/Social Media

Trending

UP Businessman Death: Strings Linked To Extortion Racket, Says Akhilesh Yadav
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T11:58:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 11:58 am

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the Kanpur businessman death case, and charged that "someone" is saving themself and an extortion racket is linked to the matter.

Manish Gupta, a Businessman, died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid late on Monday night, prompting the authorities to suspend six policemen and book them on the charge of murder.Gupta was staying along with two friends in the hotel.

"No policeman has been arrested in the Manish Gupta murder case. This shows that they did not escape themselves but they were made to escape. Actually, someone is not saving the accused but saving themself as the matter's strings are linked to a 'vasooli tantra' (extortion racket)," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Zero tolerance is also a BJP jumla (rhetoric),"  he said, while apparently indicating Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's assertion that the state has zero tolerance towards crime and corruption.

A case of murder has been lodged in the case against six policemen who are absconding since.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

A top Uttar Pradesh Police official on Thursday claimed that Gupta died from a head injury caused by a fall as he tried to escape during a police raid at a hotel where he was staying in Gorakhpur.

He added that Gupta died at a hospital during treatment.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Crime Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Murder National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

You Have Strangulated Entire City, Now You Want To Come Inside?: SC To Farmers

You Have Strangulated Entire City, Now You Want To Come Inside?: SC To Farmers

In Kupwara, DDC Members Request MoS Home To Release Former Legislator Engineer Rashid

India Logs 26,727 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Lowest In 196 days

Punjab CM Urges PM To Allow Paddy Procurement From Today

Mahasweta Devi: A Memoir

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Bids To See Gita Being Taught In Schools, Higher Institutions And Govt. Departments

Delhi Govt Allows Reopening Of Religious Places With Strict Adherence To Covid Guidelines

Here Are 14 Important Events Of The Day

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from India

Gujjar Vs Rajput: Has BJP’s Masterstroke Resulted In A Self-Goal In Uttar Pradesh?

Gujjar Vs Rajput: Has BJP’s Masterstroke Resulted In A Self-Goal In Uttar Pradesh?

'Rarest Of The Rare Case': UP Man Awarded Death Sentence For Raping And Murdering 5 Month Old Cousin

'Rarest Of The Rare Case': UP Man Awarded Death Sentence For Raping And Murdering 5 Month Old Cousin

J&K: Militant Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Shopian

J&K: Militant Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Shopian

Five Arrested In Noida For Looting Truck Full Of Eggs After Taking Driver Hostage

Five Arrested In Noida For Looting Truck Full Of Eggs After Taking Driver Hostage

Read More from Outlook

You Have Strangulated Entire City, Now You Want To Come Inside? SC Asks Farmers

You Have Strangulated Entire City, Now You Want To Come Inside? SC Asks Farmers

Outlook Web Desk / The protesting farmers had approached the Supreme Court to get permission for 'satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar, . The court instead asked for some 'balanced approach'.

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

Outlook Web Desk / Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States is within its rights to continue drone strikes inside Afghanistan.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2, Live: India Ride On Smriti Mandhana's Century

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2, Live: India Ride On Smriti Mandhana's Century

Outlook Web Bureau / After a rain-hit Day 1 of the pink ball Test, can India build on a good start today? Follow live cricket scores of AUS Women vs IND Women match at Carrara, Gold Coast.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement