﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Unnao Rape Survivor Battles Severe Blood Infection

Unnao Rape Survivor Battles Severe Blood Infection

The report of a blood culture examination of the Unnao rape survivor showed that she has a serious infection in her blood.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Unnao Rape Survivor Battles Severe Blood Infection
The Unnao rape survivor was airlifted to AIIMS on August 5.
ANI
Unnao Rape Survivor Battles Severe Blood Infection
outlookindia.com
2019-08-08T14:19:04+0530

The Unnao rape survivor is battling severe blood infection because of which six of the seven antibiotics being given to her have been rendered ineffective.

The report of a blood culture examination of the girl showed she has a serious infection in her blood, IANS reported.

The report came after she was shifted to the AIIMS in Delhi from the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow where she was admitted after the July 28 truck-car collision that killed two of her aunts and left her lawyer fighting for life.

The rape survivor's blood culture report shows she was suffering from enterococcus bacteria -- a type of bacteria that live in the gastrointestinal tract of humans.

Doctors said that if it spreads to other areas of the body, it may cause life-threatening infections.

Other people in the hospital who have underlying health conditions are at a higher risk of developing the infection.

The girl was airlifted to AIIMS on August 5 on the instructions of the Supreme Court.

(IANS)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Unnao New Delhi Unnao Rape Case AIIMS Supreme Court National
Next Story : WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan Returns As India Look To Continue Their Domination Over West Indies
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters