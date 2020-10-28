Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19. "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," she said in a tweet.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah, late President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and others have tested coronavirus positive.

Many, including union minister Nitin Gadkari, wished her a speedy recovery. "I pray for your speedy recovery," Gadkari said in a tweet in response to Irani's announcement.

