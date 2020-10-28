October 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Union Minister Smriti Irani Tests Positive For Covid-19

Union Minister Smriti Irani Tests Positive For Covid-19

Many, including union minister Nitin Gadkari, wished her a speedy recovery.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Union Minister Smriti Irani Tests Positive For Covid-19
File photo
Union Minister Smriti Irani Tests Positive For Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2020-10-28T18:52:52+05:30

Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19. "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," she said in a tweet.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah, late President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and others have tested coronavirus positive.

Many, including union minister Nitin Gadkari, wished her a speedy recovery. "I pray for your speedy recovery," Gadkari said in a tweet in response to Irani's announcement.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Parents Welcome Delhi Government's Decision To Keep Schools Shut

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Smriti Irani Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos