Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19. "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," she said in a tweet.
Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah, late President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and others have tested coronavirus positive.
Many, including union minister Nitin Gadkari, wished her a speedy recovery. "I pray for your speedy recovery," Gadkari said in a tweet in response to Irani's announcement.
