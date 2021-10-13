Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet Her US Counterpart Yellen For EFP

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tomorrow for India Economic and Financial Partnership (EFP) meet.

Yellen will host the next round of the meet with Sitharaman, on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, officials said.

Sitharaman is currently on nearly a week-long trip to the US.

“This meeting builds on the recent momentum in the US-India relationship and will address a range of critical issues, including economic recovery from the global pandemic, climate finance, multilateral priorities, financial regulation, and AML/CFT,” the Department of Treasury said.

Yellen, the treasury said, on October 14 will host the eighth meeting of the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership with Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of India and Governor Shantikanta Das of the Reserve Bank of India.

On Wednesday, the finance minister is scheduled to attend meetings of G-20 and interact with investors at a round table hosted by US India Business Council and CII. (With PTI inputs)