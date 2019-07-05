Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the first Union Budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government.

The Finance Minister on Thursday tabled in Parliament the pre-Budget Economic Survey for 2018-19, which projected the state of the economy and outlined its challenges. The survey was released by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

Here are live updates from the Parliament:

1:09PM: Basic customs duty on auto parts, optical fibres, digital camera, cashew, certain synthetic rubber, vinyl flooring hiked

- 5 per cent customs duty imposed on imported books

- Customs duty exempted on components of specified electronic goods

1:06PM: Re 1 Cess To Be Levied On Petrol And Diesel, Says FM

1:05PM: Propose to increase customs duty on gold and other precious metals from 10% to 12.5%. Basic customs on select goods hiked

1:04PM: Exemptions from customs duty on certain electronic items made in India

1:01PM: Import of defence equipments not manufactured in India exempted from basic customs duty, says FM

12:59PM: Fully automated GST return model shall be implemented

12:56PM: Enhance surcharge on individuals having taxable income from Rs 2cr-5cr and Rs 5cr and above. Effective tax rate to increase by 3% and 7% respectively: FM

12:55PM: Proposes to levy TDS of 2% on cash withdrawal exceeding Rs 1 crore in a year from bank account, says FM

12:52PM: PAN card and Aadhaar Card to be made interchangeable

12:48PM: Big relief for home buyers, deductions on housing loans. Upto Rs 45 lakh house, increased interest deduction of upto Rs 3.5 lakh. Rs 7 lakh benefit to middle class for a 15 year loan

12:46PM: Funds raised by startups will not require any income tax scrutiny, says FM

12:45PM: All companies having annual turnover of upto Rs 400 crore to have corporate tax of 25%, says FM

12:42PM: No income tax for annual income less than Rs 5 lakh: FM

12:40PM: Aim to simplify tax administration and bring greater accountability

12:39PM: Direct tax revenue is now growing at double digit rate every year

12:33PM: In the first 50 years after independence, we emphasised on our rights. On 75 years, we should place emphasis on our duties towards India without undermining our rights

12:32PM: India’s sovereign external debt to GDP is amongst the lowest globally at less than 5%: FM

12:27: On Disinvestment, Govt is considering to go below 51% on case-to-case basis

12:26PM: Rs 100 lakh cr for infrastructure over next 5 years: FM

12:25PM: Proposing to return regulation authority over housing finance sector from NHP to RBI: FM

12:23PM: NBFCs that are fundamentally sound should continue to get funding from banks and MFs. Govt will provide one-time six months partial credit guarantee to public sector banks for first loss upto 10 per cent: FM

12:22PM: Public sector banks are now proposed to provide Rs 70000cr capital to improve credit, says FM

12:20PM: NPAs in commercial banks have reduced by over Rs 1 lakh crore in last one year

12:15PM: As FM presents Union Budget, Sensex tanks 100 points

12:14PM: Propose to consider issuing Aadhar cards for non-resident Indians with Indian passports after their arrival in India without waiting for 180 days: FM

12:12PM: Propose to expand women SHG interest subvention programme to all districts of India. One woman in every SHG will also be eligible for a loan of Rs 1 lakh under MUDRA scheme: FM

12:08PM: Nari To Narayani is our mantra, says FM

12:05PM: Approx 35 cr LED bulbs have been distributed under Ujjala Yojana, says FM

12:03PM: Govt propose to start a TV programme exclusively for start-ups: FM

12:02pm: The govt proposes to streamline multiple labour laws into a set of 4 labour codes. This wil ensure that process of registration and filing of returns will get standardized and streamlined: FM

12:01pm: The govt proposes to streamline multiple labour laws into a set of 4 labour codes

11:55am: Govt committed to expand Khelo India scheme, says FM

11:53am: Govt will bring in new NEP to transform India’s higher education system. The new policy proposes major changes in both schools and higher education, says FM

11:52am: More than 95% of our cities have become open defecation free

11:50am: This govt sees rapid urbanization as an opportunity rather than a challenge, says FM. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) over 81 lakh houses have been sanctioned

11:49am: Under Swach Bharat Abhiyaan, 9.6 cr toilets have been constructed since Oct 2, 2014. More than 5.6 lakh villages open-defecation free. Propose to expand mission to undertake solid waste management in every village; FM

11:46am: Jal Shakti Mantralaya will look at management of water resources and water supply in integrated and holistic manner to ensure ‘har ghar jal’ to all rural households by 2024: FM

11:45am: Ease of doing business and ease of living should apply to farmers too. Need to replicate model of Zero budget farming: FM

11:42am: We hope to form 10000 new farmer producer organisations, says FM

11:37am: Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 30,000 km of roads built using green technology, waste plastic thereby reducing carbon footprint. Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase III, 30,000 km road length to be built in next 5 years

11:36am: Govt will establish robust fisheries management framework

11:33am: Every Rural Household To Have Electricity, Clean Cooking Gas Connections

11:32am: Proposes to merge NRI investment scheme route with foreign portfolio investment route

11:28am: Proposes further opening of FDI limits in aviation, media, insurance. 100% FDI will be permitted for insurance intermediaries , says FM

11:27am: India’s FDI inflows in 2018-19 remained strong at 64.37 billion USD, marking a 6% growth over previous tears. Propose to further consolidate gains in order to make India more investment friendly, says FM

11:25am: It is proposed to rationalize and streamline KYC norms for FPIS to make it more investor-friendly, says FM

11:24am: Govt has decided to increase pension benefit to retail traders and shopkeepers with annual turnover of Rs 1.5 crore

11:20am: Rs 350 cr allocated for 2 per cent interest subvention for all GST-registered MSMEs on fresh or incremental loans, says FM

11:19am: Our govt launched UDAY in 2015 aimed and financial and operational turnaround of discoms. Govt is examining performance of the scheme, says FM

11:18am: It is estimated that railway infrastructure would need an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore between 2018-30. It is therefore proposed to udnertake PPP to unleash faster development, says FM

11:15am: The govt wil carry out comprehensive restructuring of national highway programme, says FM

11:14am: During 2019, about 210 km metro lines have been operationalized

11:11am: Gone are the days of policy paralysis and licensed quota regimes, says FM

11:08am: It took over 55 years for the Indian economy to reach $1 trillion. But we, in just 5 years, added USD 1 trillion, says FM

11:06am: Our economy was at approx USD 1.8 trillion when we formed govt, it has now reached USD 2.7 trillion. Hence it is well within our capacity to reach USD 5 trillion in next few years: FM

11:04am: Our objective was and continues to be ‘Mazboot desh ke liye mazboot nagrik'. Mega programes and services which we initiated and delivered during those 5 years will now be further accelerated: FM

11:02am: Between 2014019, Modi govt provided rejuvenated centre-state dynamic, cooperative ferdealism. We have set the ball rolling for a New India, says Sitharaman

11:00am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Union Budget

10:54am: Union Cabinet approves Budget 2019 . It will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Lok Sabha shortly.

#WATCH Delhi: Parents of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - Savitri and Narayanan Sitharaman - arrive at the Parliament. She will present her maiden Budget at 11 AM in Lok Sabha. #Budget2019

10:35am: Union cabinet meeting begins in Parliament

10:30am: Copies of Budget being brought to the Parliament (Photo: ANI)

10:20am: Some believe Finance Minister may give relief to the common man by raising personal income tax threshold for certain categories while at the same time, upping spending on agriculture, healthcare and social sectors.

10:10am: A big push to the farm sector is expected on Friday in the first budget of the Modi government 's second innings.

10:01 AM: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets PresidentRam Nath Kovind before she delivers her Budget 2019 speech in the Lok Sabha at 11 am.

Rashtrapati Bhavan: As per tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Ramnath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget

9:39 AM: Nirmala Sitharaman carries budget documents in a four-fold red cloth carrying instead of a briefcase.

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on FM Nirmala Sitharaman keeping budget documents in four fold red cloth instead of a briefcase: It is in Indian tradition. It symbolizes our departure from slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a 'bahi khata'(ledger)

9:19 AM: Meanwhile Sensex has crossed the 40,000-mark, up by over 119 points ahead of the announcement of the Union Budget for 2019-20.

9:18 AM: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary S C Garg, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and other officials outside Finance Ministry.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary S C Garg, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and other officials outside Finance Ministry. #Budget2019 to be presented at 11 am in Lok Sabha today

8:57 AM: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at the finance ministry as the country is all set to hear her maiden Budget speech at 11 am today.