Advertisement
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Militants Gun Down Two More Migrant Labourers In Kulgam

A day after two non-local cart vendors were shot dead in Kashmir, militants struck again today killing two more non-local labourers in the southern district of Kulgam.

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Militants Gun Down Two More Migrant Labourers In Kulgam
More attacks on civilians in J&K | Image for representation | PTI

Trending

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Militants Gun Down Two More Migrant Labourers In Kulgam
outlookindia.com
2021-10-17T20:05:10+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 17 Oct 2021, Updated: 17 Oct 2021 8:05 pm

A day after two non-local cart vendors were shot dead in Kashmir, militants struck again today killing two more non-local labourers in the southern district of Kulgam.

According to the police, "terrorists fired indiscriminately upon non-local labourers at Wanpoh area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, two non-locals were killed and one was injured." The police said they have cordoned off the area and started an investigation.

Terming the incident as frustrating and barbaric, BJP spokesman in Srinagar Altaf Thakur said he is shocked over yet another gruesome killing of non-locals. Thakur said that the brutal murder of non-locals is nothing but a reflection of the frustration of militants. He urged the police to punish the culprits to stop the genocide.

Related Stories

Five From Minority Community Among 28 Civilians Killed In Kashmir This Year: J&K Police

Militants Shoot Dead Two Non-Local Vendors In Jammu & Kashmir

In Ongoing Poonch Encounter, Bodies Of Two Missing Soldiers Recovered, Toll Rises To Nine

On Saturday Police said terrorists fired upon two non-local labourers in Srinagar and Pulwama killing both of them. The police identified them Arvind Kumar of Banka Bihar and Sagir Ahmad of UP.

On October 5 the militants shot dead prominent Kashmiri pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo at his shop. Within an hour of Bindroo’s killing, another non-local Hindu puchka seller from Bihar was shot dead in the Lal Bazar area in the city followed by the killing of a Muslim taxi driver Mohammad Shafi Lone in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

A day later, militants shot dead 50-year-old Sikh woman principal Satinder Kaur, who is the mother of two, and a local Kashmiri pandit Deepak Chand.

The police said this year 28 civilians have been killed and seven of them are from minority communities and the rest were Muslims.

Tags

Naseer Ganai Attack on Kashmiris Jammu and kashmir Kashmir National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Thieves Steal Rs 25 Lakh From Police Station In Agra, Six Cops Suspended

Thieves Steal Rs 25 Lakh From Police Station In Agra, Six Cops Suspended

Komic, World's Highest Motorable Village In Himachal, Gets Season’s First Snowfall

Singhu Border Lynching: Three Accused 'Nihang' Sent To Custody, Two SITs To Probe Case

Former MoS Babul Supriyo To Resign From Lok Sabha On October 19

Naveen Patnaik's Birthday Gift: A Plot Of Land On The Moon

Delhi HC Refuses Man's Plea To Stop Paying For Son's Education After He Turned 18

Civilian Killings 'Conspiracy' To Defame Kashmiris: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Navjot Singh Sidhu Seeks Meeting With Sonia Gandhi, Pitches 'Punjab Model' Ahead Of Polls

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

SAFF 2021: India Humble Nepal To Win 8th South Asian Football Title

SAFF 2021: India Humble Nepal To Win 8th South Asian Football Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Advertisement

More from India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Israel On His Maiden Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Israel On His Maiden Visit

Congress Names Priyanka Gandhi As Party’s Face For Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls

Congress Names Priyanka Gandhi As Party’s Face For Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls

Kerala Rains: 19 Killed As NDRF Teams Continue Rescue Operations, Amit Shah Assures Centre's Help

Kerala Rains: 19 Killed As NDRF Teams Continue Rescue Operations, Amit Shah Assures Centre's Help

Mamata Banerjee’s Comparison To ‘Goddess Durga’ Stirs Row In Goa

Mamata Banerjee’s Comparison To ‘Goddess Durga’ Stirs Row In Goa

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Militants Gun Down Two More Migrant Labourers In Kulgam

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Militants Gun Down Two More Migrant Labourers In Kulgam

Naseer Ganai / A day after two non-local cart vendors were shot dead in Kashmir, militants struck again today killing two more non-local labourers in the southern district of Kulgam.

Kerala Rains: 23 Killed In Flash Floods And Landslides, PM Modi Speaks To CM Vijayan

Kerala Rains: 23 Killed In Flash Floods And Landslides, PM Modi Speaks To CM Vijayan

Outlook Web Desk / The toll from disastrous flooding caused by heavy rains and landslides in hilly areas of two central Kerala districts rose to 23 as rescue workers recovered more bodies from the rubbles on Sunday.

Yuvraj Arrested In Chahal 'Casteist Remarks' Case, Released On Bail

Yuvraj Arrested In Chahal 'Casteist Remarks' Case, Released On Bail

PTI / 'Yuvraj Singh came to Hansi on Saturday and we made a formal arrest. He was released on bail bond after a few hours,' DSP (Hansi) Vinod Shankar said.

Komic, World's Highest Motorable Village In Himachal, Gets Season’s First Snowfall

Komic, World's Highest Motorable Village In Himachal, Gets Season’s First Snowfall

Ashwani Sharma / Tourists and travellers have been asked not to venture towards the Kunzum Pass in Himachal Pradesh with snowfall being reported in several parts of the state including Rohtang Pass.

Advertisement