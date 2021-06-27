Two Explosions Rip Through Jammu Airport, Area Sealed

Two explosions were reported at the high security technical area of Jammu airport during the wee hours of Sunday, officials said adding that the blasts occurred within a gap of five minutes.

According to officials, the first blast damaged the roof of the building while the second one was reported on ground. The blasts occurred at about 1.45 am on Sunday, officials said adding that there have been no immediate reports of any casualties.

The area is currently sealed by security forces for investigation, they further said adding that the matter is being investigated.

“There were reports of an explosion inside Air Force Station Jammu. There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. Investigation is on and further details are awaited,” a defence spokesperson said.

A high-level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance, sources told PTI.

Jammu airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC under the IAF.

(With PTI inputs)

