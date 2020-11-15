November 15, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Two Burnt Alive As Car Catches Fire In Punjab

Two Burnt Alive As Car Catches Fire In Punjab

Police said it is suspected that the central locking system of the car got jammed and it caught fire.

PTI 15 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Two Burnt Alive As Car Catches Fire In Punjab
Representational Image
A senior advocate and his assistant were burnt alive as their car caught fire after an accident
PTI photo
Two Burnt Alive As Car Catches Fire In Punjab
outlookindia.com
2020-11-15T18:41:56+05:30

A senior advocate and his assistant were burnt alive as their car caught fire after an accident near the Phagwara bypass chowk in Hoshiarpur, police said on Sunday.

Police said the deceased were identified as Bhagwant Kishore Gupta (62), a resident of Model Town in Hoshiarpur, and his assistant Siya Khullar (37).

Gupta had remained the president of the district unit of the BJP in 2003.

They were going to Chandigarh from Hoshiarpur on Saturday night when the incident took place. Their car rammed into a tree near the Phagwara bypass chowk, police said.

Police said it is suspected that the central locking system of the car got jammed and it caught fire.

The occupants could not come out and were burnt alive, said police.

On receiving information, fire brigade personnel reached the spot and extinguished the fire after about half-an-hour.

The Model Town police is investigating the case.

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

LJP Claims It Proved Its Worth In Bihar

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Punjab Fire National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos