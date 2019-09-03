8-Year-Old Girl, Father Killed By Speeding Truck At Delhi's India Gate

An 8-year-old girl and her father got mowed down by a truck after the driver lost control near India Gate on Man Singh Road in New Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The incident also left two other pedestrians injured.

Those injured have been identified as Deepak Kumar (27), an auto-rickshaw driver and a resident of Mata Sundari Road, and Ram Singh (24), a labourer who was on the footpath and is a resident of Unnao in UP.

"The two are undergoing treatment," the police officer said.

Kewal Diwan (42) and his daughter Manya (8), were residents of Geeta Colony, who had gone out on a late-night stroll for an ice-cream when the incident occurred, NDTV reported.

Diwan's body was found lying near a dumper. He was immediately shifted to hospital where he was declared brought dead. He was later identified as Kewal Diwan.

Manya was also declared brought dead to the hospital.

The truck first hit the divider and then went on hitting autos and pedestrians standing near the footpath.

The driver, identified as Raman (24), a resident of Badarpur, was arrested from the spot and the vehicle seized, they said.

"We received information around 12.20 am regarding the accident near India Gate on Man Singh Road. A team rushed to the spot and found that one dumper had entered Rajpath lawns (south side) after hitting several vehicles and crossing over the footpath," said a senior police officer.

While little remained of the auto-rickshaws, a two-wheeler was crushed under the truck, police said.

The driver, Raman, received a fracture in his right hand.

"He has been sent to the LNJP hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and will be tested for alcohol. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered in the case," the official said.