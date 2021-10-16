Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Top Militant Commander On Security Forces Hit List Trapped In J&K’s Pampore Encounter

Lashker-e-Toiba commander Umar Mushtaq Khanday involved in the killing of two policemen in Srinagar, earlier this year is trapped in Pampore encounter, police said.

Top militant commander trapped in J&K's Pampore encounter.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

2021-10-16T07:42:14+05:30
Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 7:42 am

A top militant commander involved in the killing of two policemen earlier this year is trapped in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said on Saturday.

He said a Lashkar-e-Toiba(LeT) commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey is trapped in an encounter with security forces in the Pampore area of the district.

Khandey is among the top militants whom the security forces are targeting since a hit list was released by police in August this year.

He was allegedly involved in the killing of two policemen at Baghat in Srinagar district earlier this year, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

"LeT commander amongst #top 10 #terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in #killing of two police personnel at Baghat #Srinagar & other terror crimes trapped in Pampore #Encounter," he tweeted. (With PTI inputs)

