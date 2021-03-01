Toolkit Case: Lawyer Nikita Jacob Moves Delhi Court Seeking Anticipatory Bail

Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob moved a Delhi court on Monday seeking anticipatory bail.

Jacob is one of the accused in the farmers’ protest toolkit case that the Delhi Police is probing. The Delhi Police have alleged that Jacob along with climate activist Disha Ravi and engineer Shantanu Muluk created a toolkit on the farmers protest with an intention to “tarnish India’s image”.

A toolkit is a document created to explain any issue. The toolkit that Jacob, Ravi and Muluk created was shared by Swedish climate-activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the toolkit for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

The Delhi Police have also levelled sedition charges on Jacob. The application moved by Jacob, is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

Prior to this, Jacob had received transit anticipatory bail from Bombay High Court on February 17 for three weeks with direction to approach the court concerned in Delhi, where the case is lodged.

The court on February 23 had granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru.

The sessions court in Delhi on February 25 granted protection from arrest to Shantanu Muluk, till March 9, when it will hear his anticipatory bail application. Muluk was granted transit anticipatory bail from Aurangabad Bench on February 16 for 10 days. He approached Delhi court on February 23.

(With PTI inputs)

