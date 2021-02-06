Farmers’ Stir: What Is A Toolkit And Why Did Delhi Police Book Greta Thunberg For Sharing One?

A google document, called as a “toolkit” shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg hit headlines after the Delhi Police on Friday asked Google and some other social media giants to provide information about email ids, URLs and certain social media accounts related to the document’s creators.

The Cyber Cell unit of the Delhi Police had on Thursday lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India". The Delhi Police also registered a case against Thunberg.

But what is this toolkit?

A toolkit, simply put, is a document created to explain any issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue. This might include information about petitions, details about protests and mass movements and so on.

The toolkit that Thunberg shared, tries to “explain the farmers’ protests” in the national capital.

“This is a document meant to enable anyone unfamiliar with the ongoing farmers protests in India to better understand the situation and make decisions on how to support the farmers based on their own analysis,” the toolkit states.

The toolkit then goes on to apparently summarise the situation of farmers in India and talks about the Centre’s recent agriculture legislations.

“Instead of being supported to become self-reliant and prosperous, a majority of farmers are increasingly being subjected to the control of large corporations and international institutions whose sole focus is profits, and necessarily involves increased exploitation of nature,” the toolkit states.

It further lists out what actions one can take to support the farmers’ protests and the Delhi Police is currently trying to ascertain who created it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said a letter has been sent to Google and other entities seeking information from them about people who created uploaded the document on social media.

Police said they have sought details about the email ids, domain URLs and certain social media accounts mentioned in the "toolkit". This document was uploaded through Google doc and shared later on Twitter.

As of now, we are waiting for details from the concerned entities and based on information provided by them, we will proceed with the investigation further, Roy said.

A senior police officer said that the original document will help the investigators in identifying the creators of the "toolkit" and the person who has shared it. He said the document in question was created, edited and pushed by certain people and it is important to identify them since there is an “element of conspiracy”.

(With PTI inputs)

