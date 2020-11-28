TMC's Days Are Over, Party Is Now Finished: BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh

Trinamool Congress MLAs and ministers have lost faith in the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he asked that if TMC MLAs are unable to trust the party then how the common people will.

"Didi has failed in disaster management of the state and now is busy with the disaster management of the party. Now, such meetings will be more frequent as many have lined up to join BJP," Ghosh said, referring to an emergency meeting at the chief minister's residence after TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari's resignation.

He said party president JP Nadda is expected to arrive in the state on December 8 or 9.

"TMC's days are over. They have the police in their control, even then people are joining us, which means the party is now finished," Ghosh said.

On Friday, TMC MLA Mihir Goswami quit the party and joined the BJP, saying he looked forward to a "new political era" in the state in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

"Goswami's joining is just the beginning, more will follow in the coming months," Ghosh said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine